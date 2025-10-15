Another town bar has announced its permanent closure.

Bar Retro, on Westgate, Grantham, posted on Facebook yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 14) to say: “We are now closed permanently!

“We are sorry and we want to thank all the customers for all the good times over the years. Thank you.”

Bar Retro’s Westgate closure comes on same day as another town bar shuts. Photo: Google Streetview

The closure came on the same day that Tap and Tonic, a cocktail bar in Market Place, also announced it had closed its doors.

In the comments, the owners responded to questions, noting that the premises had been “taken over by new people”, with some commenters observing that work on the venue was already taking place.

Many people shared personal memories and expressed disappointment. Several said it was a friendly, welcoming bar and a hub for entertainment such as karaoke.

“Many a good in the old and the more recent premises …. Will be missed by avid karaoke fans,” said Dunc PhilDing.

Adam Credland added: “What a brilliant, friendly bar where a laugh could always be had. Absolutely gutted.”

Ashleigh Bushell said: “Will forever be the best bar I’ve ever worked in.”

Others expressed hope that the owners would find new ventures or that the venue may reopen under new management.

Bar Retro moved to the historic former home of The Malt Shovel in Westgate in May last year in a bid to offer more space and entertainment.

At the time, landlord and landlady Lee Doherty and Hayley Parkinson said the previous venue at 3a Westgate was too small and often turned away customers due to capacity limits.

The new premises at 23 Westgate date back to the 18th century, retaining their charm while tripling the bar’s space.

It continued to host popular karaoke nights and live music, with plans to introduce a food menu and midweek bingo and games nights.

Lee, a former DJ from Lincoln, has previously run pubs including the Plough in Skellingthorpe and the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln.

Bar Retro has been approached for additional context.