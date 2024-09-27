A popular beer festival has brought the community together once again.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival has returned to St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

The festival kicked off yesterday (Thursday, September 26) and runs until tomorrow (Saturday, September 28) evening.

Visitors sitting down, catching up and enjoying a beer.

Organisers Flick Hamnett-Day, Mother Kate Hough and Mother Hannah Grivell have all praised the crowds so far.

Flick said: “It’s gone very well. We have had a lot of favourite beers returning. Also the sober bar is back and it has been greatly appreciated by some people.

Left to right: Mother Hannah Grivell, Father Clay Roundtree, Mother Kate Hough and Flick Hamnett-Day.

The St Sobar bar.

“One pregnant lady even came in yesterday and was very thankful she could have a drink!”

Mother Kate praised the volunteers in the event. She said: “The volunteers are really good.

“They make it happen and they do it for the love of the community.”

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

Mother Hannah said: “One thing about doing this every year is I am really surprised when people say they feel like they cannot come to the church, but the beer festival is a way for them to come along.

“The church is not ours, it is here for the community.”

Visitors trying all of the drinks available.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

Tonight, Melody Flyte will be performing and tomorrow will be Talk of the Village in the afternoon and Just Rex in the evening.

