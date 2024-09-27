The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival kicks off at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham
A popular beer festival has brought the community together once again.
The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival has returned to St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.
The festival kicked off yesterday (Thursday, September 26) and runs until tomorrow (Saturday, September 28) evening.
Organisers Flick Hamnett-Day, Mother Kate Hough and Mother Hannah Grivell have all praised the crowds so far.
Flick said: “It’s gone very well. We have had a lot of favourite beers returning. Also the sober bar is back and it has been greatly appreciated by some people.
“One pregnant lady even came in yesterday and was very thankful she could have a drink!”
Mother Kate praised the volunteers in the event. She said: “The volunteers are really good.
“They make it happen and they do it for the love of the community.”
Mother Hannah said: “One thing about doing this every year is I am really surprised when people say they feel like they cannot come to the church, but the beer festival is a way for them to come along.
“The church is not ours, it is here for the community.”
Tonight, Melody Flyte will be performing and tomorrow will be Talk of the Village in the afternoon and Just Rex in the evening.
Have you been to the beer festival yet? Let us know in the comments below.