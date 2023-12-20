A popular village coffee shop has celebrated five successful years in business.

The Side House Coffee Shop located at 94 Main Street, Claypole credits their customers as the reason they have reached the commercial milestone.

The business has an impressive 284 reviews on Facebook with a high average score of 4.8/5.

The popular coffee shop has become a village staple and recently celebrated five years in business. Image: Side House Coffee Shop Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/thesidehousecoffeeshop/

"Over seven years ago we had an idea to open a coffee shop in our village, and five years ago this idea became a reality," said a spokesman from the business.

"The support we have had from all of our customers is the reason we are still going strong.

"It is something we are continually grateful for and never take for granted, so thank you.

"We know we couldn’t have opened without the support of the village hall committee.

"They helped us wade through all the challenges of renovating the old caretaker's cottage and continue to support us.

"We also can’t believe our luck in having our amazing staff — both past and present — who made and continue to make our coffee shop a success.

"Our team is the absolute best and we thank them all from the bottom of our heart."

Many in the community and beyond congratulated the team on social media.

