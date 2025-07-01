Thousands of people are expected at a town park for races, scavenger hunts and animal displays.

The annual Dysart Park Fun Day, in Grantham, returns from 11am on Sunday, July 6.

Stalls will offer cakes, toys, tombolas and sports club showcases.

Last year’s event proved incredibly popular. Photo: Lydia Gallaher

Visitors can also meet exotic creatures, courtesy of Animals UK, or take part in the ever-popular fun dog show.

Arena events will spotlight local groups, with the Grantham Town Football Club helping get children moving.

A scavenger hunt and kids’ races will be highlights.

Dylan Ashman (left) and Abby Murphy (right) with Ace the dog who won Best Happy Dog in the dog show at last year’s event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We’re so grateful for the loyalty of the supporters of this event year after year,” said Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park Action Group.

“This event wouldn’t be able to run without the amazing support we receive.”

Special thanks have been given to supporting organisers, including Francos Ices, GTS First Aid, Graves Events, Corah’s Amusements, Zest Brewery and Faith Life Church.

Kesteven Rugby Club youngsters taking part in last year’s event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Around 6,000 people are expected to attend, and the group is calling for more volunteers to help manage the day.

Alongside the family fun, dog lovers are invited to enter their pets into one of several competition categories for the chance to win rosettes and doggy treat cones.

The fun day is one of five annual events now hosted at the park.

Following May’s successful Gingerbread Festival, the schedule continues with open-air theatre in August, a jazz festival in September, and the park’s first Christmas Festival in December.

Organisers hope the line-up keeps residents coming back.