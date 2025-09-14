The building housing a Prezzo restaurant has gone up for sale, but the Italian chain has confirmed it has no plans to leave the town.

The three-storey property at 34-35 St Peter’s Hill, in Grantham, has been listed on Rightmove with a guide price of more than £545,000.

It is marketed as a retail and leisure investment opportunity, currently let in its entirety to Prezzo until January 2041, with a passing rent of £51,500 per year.

Landmark Grantham restaurant building listed for sale at £545,000. Photo: Rightmove/heb Property Consultants

Situated next to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre and opposite Costa Coffee and Cinco Lounge, the marketers say the building forms part of Grantham’s prime retail and leisure area.

It includes a 3,714sq ft ground floor restaurant space with open-plan dining, a feature pizza oven and kitchen, as well as upper floors partly unused by the tenant.

Agents note the potential for future residential conversion, subject to planning.

Prezzo promises lasagne will stay in Grantham despite property sale. Photo: Rightmove/heb Property Consultants

Prezzo operates 156 restaurants nationwide and took on the Grantham lease in 2016.

The lease allows for a tenant break option in 2031, though if unexercised, it runs until 2041.

Asked about the future of the business itself, a statement from Prezzo said: “We are committed to serving lasagne in Grantham until 2041, and hopefully beyond.

“We wish our landlord luck in selling the freehold and look forward to meeting our new landlord soon.”

The chain was acquired by private equity firm Cain International in 2020 and has since been investing in its portfolio of restaurants.