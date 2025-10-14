A popular town cocktail bar has announced it has closed.

Grantham’s Tap and Tonic posted on Facebook this afternoon (Tuesday, October 14) to confirm it had permanently closed its Market Place venue.

“We sincerely thank all our loyal customers, partners, and employees for their support. We appreciate your understanding during this transition,” the post said.

Tap & Tonic, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“We'll be contacting all existing bookings going forward to give notice of closure. We appreciate your continued patience with us in this difficult time.

“Again, thank you to all of you for your many years of custom.

“Please continue all of your support to the lovely and hardworking small businesses of Grantham.”

The cocktail bar, known for over 80 drinks and food options, was taken over by Vencha Capital in August 2024 after the Adams family retired due to health issues and retirement plans.

At the time, the company described plans to revitalise its role as a community hub following a period of reduced footfall due to Market Place roadworks.

Dan Shaw, representing the new owners, said at the time that the aim was to provide a welcoming space with events, fine dining and community activities.

The venue has hosted events, including an August raffle for Breast Cancer Now.

The post asked customers to continue supporting Grantham’s small businesses.

Initial social media reactions showed sadness and nostalgia for the venue as a favourite cocktail spot.

Many expressed personal attachment to the venue as a favourite spot for cocktails and community gatherings.

Martin Richards said: “This is such sad news! Hope the owners survive this issue and all the staff find jobs fast! Must have been a hard decision to make.”

Lucy Fairbrother commented: “Ohhh! That is so sad. It was the only place I like to go for a drink/cocktail. I’m so glad I went last week!”

Hannah Greenhalgh also commented: “Before people think about themselves on this post, please think about the families and individuals who have unfortunately lost their jobs and incomes today like my family has.

“You will be contacted, but at the moment we are more focused on keeping the roof over our head. Thanks.”

Commenters also raised concerns over vouchers, bookings and staff jobs.

Anyone with vouchers has been asked to email info@thetapandtonic.co.uk.

Tap and Tonic has been approached for additional context.