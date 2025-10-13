A popular vicar has left Grantham to take on a county-wide diocesan role.

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham bid farewell to Father Clay Roundtree, 50, who was marking the end of a four-year tenure that saw significant contributions to both parish and community life.

Fr Clay, who has served as associate rector of St Wulfram’s, assistant Archdeacon, and partnership Dean of South Kesteven, will take up a county-wide role as director of ordinands and vocations for the Diocese of Lincoln.

Parishioners gather to wish Father Clay Roundtree and his family well. Image: Supplied

He will now be based in Metheringham.

Parishioners gathered on Sunday, September 28, from 4pm at St Wulfram’s to wish Fr Clay and his family well before the 6.30pm choral evensong.

His time in Grantham was “richly varied,” covering baptisms, weddings, funerals, visits to care homes, school engagement, and local festivals.

Fr Clay’s efforts to preserve and revitalise the town’s church heritage have been widely noted.

He helped reopen St John’s Church, established the St John’s Community Fridge, and supported events such as the Land of Hops and Glory festival and the Festival of the Angels.

“I have had a wonderful pastoral ministry which includes baptisms, weddings, and funerals, as well as visiting those in care homes and hospitals, preparing adults and young people for confirmation, and preaching and teaching,” he said.

He also engaged with the town’s wider heritage initiatives, working closely with the National Trust and contributing to events in Grantham House.

Originally from Oklahoma, USA, Fr Clay has spent most of his adult life in the UK, bringing a unique perspective to the parish system.

He highlighted the importance of welcoming all visitors, combining faith and reason, and encouraging personal engagement with St Wulfram’s as both a historical site and a community hub.

“The parish system is under tremendous strain now, and many people have seen their local church building under the threat of closure,” said Fr Clay.

“There seems to be a small resurgence in people exploring the connections between faith and life in the modern world, and this is entirely positive.

“I don't see faith and reason, or science and religion, at odds with each other; they are deeply connected and, when the two are held together, life is much richer and more meaningful.

“St Wulfram's has held its doors open each and every day for the people of Grantham and is a nationally significant place with a rich history. It is a place of welcome for all, and I would encourage everyone to pop in and experience it for themselves.”

Reflecting on his time in Grantham, Fr Clay noted the joy of mentoring new curates, the privilege of laying up the Standard of the Para 2 Club, and supporting the town’s schools, including as governor of Little Gonerby CE Primary.

He praised the “unexpected highlights” of music, social events, and strong ties with the Royal Naval Association and other groups.

Fr Clay leaves St Wulfram’s with a message for his successor: to maintain stamina, humour, prayerful focus, and flexibility.

“Being in public ministry requires the ability not to take yourself too seriously, and to trust entirely in God for where you may be led.

“There will be unexpected twists and turns – be flexible and open.”

He said working with Father Stuart Cradduck had also been great, calling him “a local treasure with a big heart” and adding: “I'm grateful that he invited me to come and serve in Grantham.”

Noting also his support and friends at the Royal Naval Association, he said: “I will find saying goodbye to all of our friends in Grantham really tough and have loved getting to know them.”