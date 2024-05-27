A popular venue has relocated to a historic landmark in a bid to offer more space and entertainment to its customers.

Bar Retro’s new premises on Westgate, Grantham, formerly known as The Malt Shovel, offers three times the space of its previous location, accommodating a growing clientele and expanding its offering.

This move from down the road at 3a Westgate, addresses the increasing demand that often left punters turned away due to limited space.

Landlady and landlord Hayley Parkinson and Lee Doherty

Landlord and landlady Lee Doherty and Hayley Parkinson, both experienced in the hospitality industry, are excited about the move and the opportunities it brings.

"The other venue was too small and there just wasn’t enough room,” they said.

“We would get so busy at times that we’d have to stop people coming in because we couldn’t fit in any more,” they added.

Bar Retro staff Amanda, Stacey, Mia and Hannah.

Located at 23 Westgate, the building dates back to the 18th century and holds a rich history, previously serving as an inn and a public house under various names, including the Blue Man Inn and The Malt Shovel.

The venue’s architectural charm adds to Bar Retro’s appeal.

The new Bar Retro venue, which opened in early May, continues to feature its popular karaoke nights every weekend and live performances by bands or solo artists.

Staff, from left, Stacey, Amanda, Mia and Hannah with landlady and landlord Hayley Parkinson and Lee Doherty (centre).

Staff, from left, Stacey, Amanda, Mia and Hannah with landlady and landlord Hayley Parkinson and Lee Doherty (centre).

Bar Retro staff Amanda, Hannah, Stacey and Mia.

In the coming weeks, the bar will also introduce a food menu and midweek bingo and games nights, enhancing the entertainment options for its patrons.

Lee, a former DJ, is previously from Lincoln and has run a number of pubs including the Plough, in Skellingthorpe, and the White Hart Hotel, in Lincoln.

What do you think? Let us know your views in the comments below…