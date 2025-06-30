A ‘happy’ primary school where youngsters ‘develop a strong sense of belonging’ is celebrating another strong Ofsted report.

Belton Lane Primary School in Grantham was rated ‘good’ in all five inspection criteria following a recent inspection that took place in May, during the busy SATs week.

All good! Belton Lane youngsters celebrate the Ofsted report

The report - published on June 24 - highlights the many strengths of Belton Lane, praising the school’s nurturing environment, strong relationships, and emphasis on both academic achievement and personal development.

Inspectors noted: “This is a happy school where everyone is made to feel welcome.

“Pupils enjoy school and develop a strong sense of belonging... Relationships between staff and pupils are warm.

“As a result, pupils feel safe and cared for. Pupils consistently treat each other and adults with courtesy and respect.”

Headteacher Jonathan Mason, who has led the school for 18 years, expressed pride in the entire school community.

“I’m incredibly proud of our staff and pupils, and I’m delighted that their hard work has been recognised this this report,” he said.

“Having the inspection during SATs week was a challenge, but everyone at Belton Lane demonstrated their resilience and commitment.”

The school was found to be ‘good’ in quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Mr. Mason added: “We have worked hard to make our curriculum both fun and meaningful.

“We believe in developing the whole child – academically, personally, and socially – and it’s fantastic to see Ofsted recognising that in the very first lines of their report.

“This is the best staff team I’ve had in my 18 years here. If you’re a parent looking for a school that puts children first, I warmly invite you to visit and see what Belton Lane has to offer.”

The report also pointed out areas where the school could improve.

“Sometimes adaptations do not meet the needs of pupils whose prior subject knowledge is not secure, including some pupils with SEND,” the report explained.

“As a result, those pupils do not achieve as well as they could.

“The school should ensure that staff have the expertise needed to adapt learning, so that these pupils achieve their best possible outcomes.”

It also found that: “The school’s leadership of subjects is at various stages of development.

“Consequently, the precision of the school’s oversight of the curriculum is inconsistent.

“For example, some subject leaders do not routinely use information from staff’s checks on pupils’ learning to refine the curriculum. As a result, some pupils’ gaps in knowledge are not addressed and they do not achieve as well as they could.”

