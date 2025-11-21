A budget retailer has announced it will be shutting a town store — with the final day set for Christmas Eve.

Poundland will be closing its shop in Augustin Retail Park, Grantham on December 24 — with a clearance sale now under way.

Poundland is closing this Grantham store. Photo: Google

The firm described the Grantham store as a ‘lease-expiry location’ — and said its latest round of cuts aimed to ‘simplify its retail network around its best-performing sites’.

Poundland’s UK country manager Darren MacDonald said: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.

“The special reductions, on top of the value we provide in every store, will help us leave locations we’re leaving with pride.

“And when we close our doors, we look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we’ll continue to operate right across the UK.”

Store closures have followed the firm’s takeover by investment firm Gordon Brothers.

Poundland closed its branch in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in 2021.

