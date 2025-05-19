Whitney Houston’s greatest hits will come alive with a high-energy show and live band on Friday (May 23).

Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will echo with the unforgettable sound of the legendary singer when Kieshia Chun brings her acclaimed tribute show I’m Every Whitney to town.

Backed by her ‘Million Dollar Band’, Kieshia performs some of the late singer’s biggest hits, including I Wanna Dance with Somebody, So Emotional, Greatest Love of All and I Will Always Love You.

Described as “a stunning impersonator of the legendary Whitney Houston”, Kieshia’s shows are known for their energy, crowd interaction and powerful vocals, making them a hit with audiences across the UK.

The evening promises a joyful mix of nostalgia, dancing and heartfelt performances in honour of the woman known as the Queen of the Divas.

Tickets are £24, or £22 for concessions, and the show starts at 7.30pm at the Guildhall Theatre.