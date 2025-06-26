An electrician is preparing to showcase his strength on the national stage as he competes in the Ultimate Strongman 2025 competition.

Dean Mason, a Grantham cable jointer with National Grid, is among 16 vying for the UK’s Strongest Man title on June 28–29. The competition will be aired on Channel 5.

Dean, known as “The Machine”, works in National Grid’s faults team, restoring power across the region.

Don’t miss Dean from Grantham on Channel 5’s Ultimate Strongman this weekend. Photo: Supplied

He has built a reputation as a serious strength contender.

Since trying strongman in 2021, he has won Boston’s title and now ranks fourth in England.

“I began going to the gym with a colleague before work to keep fit when a local gym opened up with strongman equipment,” Dean said.

“I had a play and fell in love with it.”

His recent lifts are eye-watering: a 380kg deadlift, a 166kg log press and a 200kg atlas stone lift – the same weight used in the World’s Strongest Man final.

Dean trains before work, a routine that demands discipline but brings real benefits.

He said his strength helps with manual work and that staying active supports his recovery.

He hopes to go even further in the sport.

“England’s Strongest Man has a nice ring to it,” he said.

“Maybe even the UK’s.”

His colleagues are backing him all the way.

Amy Webb, National Grid’s East Midlands operations director, said: “Everyone here is incredibly proud of what Dean has achieved.

“We’ll be cheering him on as he represents both our region and our organisation on a national stage.”