Farmers have praised the fire service and community who sprang into action to help tackle a blaze that threatened thousands of acres of crops.

Andrew Ward and Rhonda Thompson, who are based at Leadenham, saw a manure heap heat up and spontaneously combust at their farm on Saturday, July 12.

With the ground tinder-dry, they feared the worst as the fire threatened wheat fields and the surrounding countryside — and firefighters remained on site on Sunday and into Monday to control the smouldering heap.

Andrew Ward by the litter store with crops in background that were spared from the blaze. Photo: Supplied

The fire at the Leadenham farm was only contained due to the quick thinking of a neighbouring farmer who raised the alarm, and farm staff and others who worked quickly with firefighters to get it under control.

Firefighters were able to use a special adapter which allows them to connect to on-farm water supplies to help control the fire.

The adapter was developed by Louth Park Farms manager Ian Watson, and it can be carried by fire services and at businesses enabling firefighters to draw water from bowsers and tankers at farm premises.

Mr Ward said: “The heap of poultry litter spontaneously combusted and the railway sleeper wall around the whole heap went up in flames too.

“We created a fire break to protect the crops and firefighters hosed it down to control it, they then followed up with thermal imaging gear to check for hotspots within the heap.

“The situation was desperately worrying given the fire was next to thousands of acres of un-harvested wheat in our fields and those of our neighbours, the consequences of it all going up don’t bear thinking about.

“This could have been so much worse but everyone acted quickly and the fire service were really good and they did a great job.

“I would like to thank them, the team here and our neighbours for helping to prevent its spread.

“We are very careful on the farm and have taken precautions but it does show why it is so important businesses are prepared.

“We need to see these adapters are rolled out further among the fire service in all counties.”

Andrew Ward by the litter store which spontaneously combusted. Photo: Supplied

Funding for the adapters for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service was secured by NFU Lincolnshire county adviser Ms Thompson, NFU Mutual, Anglian Water and the Environment Agency.

Ms Thompson added: “Thankfully our neighbour alerted us, as the fire was someway away from the farmhouse and the team here and other local farmers sprang into action working with the firefighters.

“Every minute the fire was unattended added to the risk and we were concerned that it would spread quickly.

“Two fire engines arrived quickly from Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire and, fortunately, the Lincolnshire fire engine was carrying the adapter, developed by farmer Ian Watson.

“The firefighters were able to make use of our on-farm water stores and neighbours’ water bowsers and tankers to put it out.”

Farm fires can start in a many ways, from combine harvesters overheating to disposable barbecues being left in fields — and, according to NFU Mutual data, cost £110 million in 2023. They can pose a serious risk to livestock and crops, as well as people and neighbouring homes as they can spread quickly and unpredictably.

As well as farmers and growers doing what they can to prevent and manage fires, the NFU has called for all fire services to invest in the newly developed adapter to enable fire engines to access on-farm water bowsers and tanks, among other legislation to help prevent fire-causing activity.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos said: “The fact Ian Watson has worked to develop an adapter specifically for rural areas, then managed to secure funding for all 48 fire engines in Lincolnshire to be equipped with it, shows what can be achieved when we work together and put our minds to it.

“These adapters have been instrumental in minimising the impact of farm fires on livelihoods, and I believe it should be a non-negotiable for all fire engines across the country to invest in. They aren’t expensive, yet the cost of a farm fire can be devastating.

“There are solutions out there, and what we’re asking for will help tackle some of the key causes and risks of wildfires.”