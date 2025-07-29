A pre-school has received a 'good' rating across all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors praised Grantham’s Barrowby Pre-School team for helping children develop kindness, emotional regulation and early problem-solving skills.

The report highlighted how children are encouraged to share, tidy up and express emotions safely — including being comforted with a cuddle when needed.

Children at Barrowby Pre-School dressed in fancy dress to celebrate the last day of term. Photo: supplied.

Inspectors said children “are supported by staff to regulate their emotions,” which enables them to “continue to play and learn” in a positive environment.

Manager Marj Spendlow, who took over at the Low Road school in September 2024, welcomed the findings. “It’s amazing,” she said.

“Ofsted gave us less than 24 hours’ notice, there was no time to prepare or anything and yet the team were absolutely brilliant.”

The pre-school was especially commended for its support for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Staff adapt activities to suit individual needs, use sign language, and allocate one-to-one time to boost development.

Marj added: “We’ve also been awarded the Dingley’s Promise Inclusion Friendly Setting.

“Because we’re a small pre-school, we can accommodate children of all abilities.”.

Staff also prepare children for school by reading stories about classroom life and introducing them to their future teachers by inviting them to visit.

Inspectors noted that children show enthusiasm and good behaviour when engaging in planned activities.

However, the report suggested some improvements in large-group sessions and more consistent sharing of children’s learning goals among staff.

Barrowby Pre-School, based in Low Road, currently has spaces available for September.

Marj said the final day of term on Thursday was “full-on”, with fancy dress and a visit from entertainer Jo Jingles.

“It was a great way to end the term on a high,” she added.