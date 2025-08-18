Dinosaurs stomped into town as part of an interactive experience over the weekend, to the delight of hundreds of children who turned out to see the prehistoric creatures.

Grantham Market Place travelled back in time on Sunday (August 17) to welcome the realistic dinosaurs and expert presenters from Dinomania for some free, fun-filled educational entertainment.

Dinomania is an interactive and educational dinosaur entertainment experience, which reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent in 2022 and featured on Blue Peter in 2024.

Dinomania in Grantham Market Place. Photo: Supplied

Children were in awe of the sights and sounds of the dinosaurs, with brave six-year-old Sophia Pulfree-Blythe raising her hand to go into the ring and place her head in the mouth of a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Mum Rachel Pulfree-Blythe said the family had a “brilliant time” as “the children love dinosaurs” and praised the fun interactivity of the show.

Ten-year-old Ethan Penney is a huge dinosaur fan and took his dinosaur toys with him to the first of the three sessions.

Mum Hannah said: “Ethan is mad about dinosaurs so there was no way we could miss today. It’s been great fun; really entertaining.”

Additionally, there were art activities and storytelling running in the Reading Room and George Shopping Centre. Reflect Recruitment also did a dinosaur window display especially.

Dinomania was the latest offering in the South Kesteven District Council’s cultural events’ programme for Grantham, and cabinet member for culture and leisure, Paul Stokes (Ind), said that it was a roaring success.

“It was fantastic to see the joy and wonderment on so many young faces,” he said. “Dinomania was such great fun and a truly interactive experience.

“The Market Place was packed with families and all tickets went well in advance of Sunday.

“The programme of events this year has been so diverse, inclusive and special and there is still more to come.”

Dinomania in Grantham Market Place. Photo: Supplied

Upcoming events in Grantham Market Place including turbo-charged Bike Night with British Superbike and MotoGP racer Chris ‘The Stalker’ Walker, on Wednesday, August 27.

This will be followed by open-air cinema screenings on Sunday, September 7, with Paddington in Peru at 1pm, and Despicable Me 4 at 5.30pm.