The premiere of a Lincolnshire-based war film was a “great success”.

Battle Over Britain, a Second World War drama that recounts the battle of soldiers defending their country against Nazi Germany, premiered at Grantham’s Savoy Cinema last Wednesday (November 29).

Director and producer Callum Burn, from Sleaford, said he was a “bundle of nerves” before the screening.

Proudcer Andrew Burn (left) and director Callum Burn (right). Photo: Rick Wilson

He added: “Not only were our hard working cast and crew going to see the fruits of their labours for the first time, so were members of the paying public. What would they think?

“We needn’t have worried. The audience remained silent and fully engaged throughout.

The premiere of Battle Over Britain was shown at the Savoy Cinema, in Grantham. Photo: Rick Wilson

“As the closing credits rolled, a ripple of applause spread throughout the auditorium. Job done!

“The Q and A was a great success too, with members of the paying audience heaping praise upon ourselves and our amazing cast and crew.

Guests at the screening of Battle Over Britain. Photo: Rick Wilson

“A big thank you to everyone that attended such a special event.

“It was a night we shall never forget."

Producer Andrew Burn (left) and actor Vin Hawke (right). Photo: Rick Wilson

Battle Over Britain was filmed at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in Spilsby.

Callum chose Lincolnshire as a main filming location due to its RAF prominence.

Guests at the screening of Battle Over Britain. Photo: Rick Wilson

In a previous interview he said people within this county were “passionate” about the project and were “willing to help with this project”.