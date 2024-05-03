School staff are delighted with its latest inspection report.

West Grantham Primary Academy is said to be a place where pupils and adults “flourish” in their learning, following a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist schools (SIAMS) inspection on March 20.

Headteacher Natalie Smyth said: “This report truly captures the essence of our school Christian vision and values. We are incredibly proud of the findings."

West Grantham Primary Academy. Photo: Google

Inspectors said the school are “wholeheartedly champions” for their pupils and staff, with its vision for pupils to reach their full potential.

Staff also set high expectations for pupils which has had a positive impact.

Its religious curriculum is also said to be “academically rigorous and challenging”, encouraging pupils to understand a broad range of religions.

The school’s Christian values also shape the curriculum, as well as the school’s values.

Collective worship is considered an important time of the school day and it was praised as a time that allows pupils to reflect and think.

Inspectors said this “strengthens the school community as they gather to think about a shared value”.

Areas for development include building on the pupils' understanding of justice, which inspectors said could be “agents of change both in school and beyond”.

Inspectors also said more opportunities need to be embedded for pupils to respond to collective worship.