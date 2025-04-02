Schoolchildren have performed in church prom.

A small choir from Buckminster Primary School in Grantham joined more than 100 children from across the Vale of Belvoir and performed in the first Melton Prom at St Mary’s Church in Melton Mowbray.

A spokesperson for Buckminster said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed learning and then performing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’, Shenandoah and Jonathan Dove’s ‘fire’, which was led by Pete Leonard of Scalford School.

School children from Buckminster Primary School

Children from Buckminster Primary School performed at St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray

“This was such a wonderful experience for our children that we very much hope to attend again next year.”