Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Buckminster Primary School children from Grantham perform at St Mary’s Church in Melton Mowbray

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:52, 02 April 2025

Schoolchildren have performed in church prom.

A small choir from Buckminster Primary School in Grantham joined more than 100 children from across the Vale of Belvoir and performed in the first Melton Prom at St Mary’s Church in Melton Mowbray.

A spokesperson for Buckminster said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed learning and then performing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’, Shenandoah and Jonathan Dove’s ‘fire’, which was led by Pete Leonard of Scalford School.

School children from Buckminster Primary School
School children from Buckminster Primary School
Children from Buckminster Primary School performed at St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray
Children from Buckminster Primary School performed at St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray

“This was such a wonderful experience for our children that we very much hope to attend again next year.”

Education Grantham Human Interest Lincs Surrounding Area Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE