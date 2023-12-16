A primary school has enjoyed its countdown to Christmas with an “extra special” advent calendar.

Barkston and Syston C of E Primary School created an advent calendar that allowed staff and children to “shine their light”.

The idea behind the calendar was each day had tasks for them to complete such as cooking a meal at home, playing a board game with family or going on a winter walk.

Kamile (second left) donated handmade biscuits to Richard House Care Home, in Grantham.

Headteacher Rebecca Lyon said: “I am so proud of the time and effort all of the children have put in to complete these challenges.

“As well as bringing joy to others, the children have also understood that these acts of kindness also bring joy to them too.”

Out of the tasks, pupil Kamile decided to hand deliver a homemade card and some biscuits to Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road.