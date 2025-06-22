A primary school has been named best in the county for its Key Stage 2 maths performance.

Bingham Primary School has ranked first in Nottinghamshire in newly-released Government data about school pupils’ performance in key subjects.

Based on year six SAT scores, a scaled score is given to each school to determine it’s standard by determining an average across all its pupils.

Bingham Primary School. Credit: Bingham Primary School via Facebook

The expected standard is a score of 100 or more, with the higher standard being 110 or more.

Bingham Primary School achieved a scaled score of 111, the highest-ranking score for a primary school in Nottinghamshire.

Headteacher Sara Pask said: “We are pleased with our maths results which show the hard work of teachers and also the dedication of our pupils. We are very proud of their achievements and that we were able to ensure they were ready for their journey to secondary school.”