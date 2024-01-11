A primary school is celebrating an improved Ofsted rating following a two-day inspection.

Great Ponton C of E Primary School, near Grantham, has been rated ‘good’ in all areas, after previously being rated ‘requires improvement’ in 2021.

Headteacher Keith Leader said: “The opening line of the report, ‘a small school with a big heart’, really does sum up what Great Ponton School is all about.

Great Ponton Primary School are celebrating their improved Ofsted grade.

“Our staff go above and beyond to make sure that the children are at the heart of everything we do.

“I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised the hard work and commitment from the team and appreciate the journey we have been on.

“We are so proud of our pupils and how they display enjoyment towards school and talk about how they value what we provide and we would like to thank our parents and school community for their support.”

The school was praised for providing a “warm welcome” to new pupils and that they felt safe in school.

The reading curriculum was also complimented for its investment in reading materials and teachers encourage pupils to read a wide variety of these.

The curriculum was also recognised as “ambitious” in each subject, which enables the pupils to understand a broad range of topics.

The school also provides a range of enrichment activities for pupils and that pupils are “positive” about extra responsibilities given to them.

To improve, Ofsted said the school needs to coherently plan for all subjects as some areas of the curriculum didn’t identify the key information pupils needed to know.

Foundation subjects were also said to need a more coherent approach towards them.

Great Ponton Primary School underwent the inspection in November of last year.