Schoolchildren were tasked with making friendship bracelets during Children’s Mental Health Week.

David Wilson Homes donated the friendship bracelet craft sets to Corby Glen Primary School pupils.

Natalie Willcock, headteacher at Corby Glen Primary School, said: “Thank you to David Wilson Homes for the wonderful donation of clay beads.

“During Children’s Mental Health Week, our children have been busy making friendship bracelets as an act of kindness to give to others.

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity and it is now part of an activity we offer at lunchtimes.”

Some of the bracelets created.

Children’s Mental Health Week, founded by Place2Be, took place from February 5, until February 11, and it aims to empower, equip and give children and young people a voice to discuss their mental health.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We hope that by donating these friendship bracelets, we have encouraged the children at Corby Glen Community Primary School to look out for one another.

Two Corby Glen Primary pupils wearing the friendship bracelets they made.

“Children’s Mental Health Week is such an important initiative, and we relish the opportunity to reach out to schools within our community and provide support for such a deserving cause.”