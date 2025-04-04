Primary schoolchildren have brought joy to care home residents.

HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care home in Bingham welcomed Year 3 pupils from Carnarvon School, also in Bingham, to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The visit was arranged by Fiona Benning, wellbeing coordinator at Fosse Way View, who invited the children to come and make Mother’s Day cards and bunches of daffodils.

Children from Carnarvon Primary School at Fosse Way View Care Home

Kelly Nichols, teacher at the primary school, said: “A big thank you to Fosse Way View for inviting us to come and spend the afternoon making lovely gifts and cards for Mother’s Day.

“The children and staff had a wonderful time, and we look forward to many more visits in the future.”

The children sat in the garden with the residents. The children tied ribbons around the bunches of daffodils and crafted beautiful handmade cards.

These unique cards featured a flowerpot design on them, using paint to make handprint impressions.

Fiona said: “The children were brilliant and so well-behaved.

“The residents had a great time, and we can't wait to have the children back for our next event at Easter.”