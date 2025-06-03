You could win a date with Leonardo DiCaprio... or at least his cut-out when a town theatre hosts an outrageous drag bingo show.

Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre will transform into a dazzling bingo bonanza when Drag Bingo Evolution takes over the ballroom on Friday (June 6).

Hosted by fierce queens, Miss 24 Carrot and Lashauna Lust, the night promises five rounds of outrageous bingo, cheeky comedy, and dazzling costumes.

Join Miss 24 Carrot and Lashauna Lust for a night of drag and daubers!

Prizes include a £100 cash jackpot, Amazon Alexa, wireless headphones, and even a “date” with Leonardo DiCaprio - albeit in cardboard form.

With unreserved seating and a reputation for high-energy antics, organisers urge guests to arrive early - and bring their best game face.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with balls dropping at 7.30pm sharp.

The fully licensed bar will be open throughout the 2.5-hour show, which is strictly for over-18s.