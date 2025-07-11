A town's art centre will be hosting a programme of events to mark 100 years since the birth of Britain's first female Prime Minister.

Thatcher Fest is taking place at Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre marking what would be the 100th birthday of Margaret Thatcher.

South Kesteven District Council is a collaborator on the commemorative project, which covers history, conflict and the divisive politics of the Thatcher's time in power. Meanwhile, an event is being organised called Alternative Voices to look at her legacy in a different way.

Margaret Thatcher in 1983. PHOPTO: SUBMITTED

Events include the smash hit Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho on Monday, October 13, following five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, UK tours and a West End season.

Starring Matt Tedford as The Iron Lady, the show reimagines the eve of the Section 28 vote, with Maggie getting lost in Soho and accidentally becoming a cabaret superstar.

Find out if she changes her mind about the controversial bill, which prohibited “promotion of homosexuality” in schools, in a show described as “gloriously camp with political punch.”

The Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill, Grantham. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Former Junior Health Minister Edwina Currie is hosting an evening of chat and memories of her time at the heart of government on Tuesday, October 14.

Gyles Brandreth, former MP, television personality and author hosts Quite A Centenary, celebrating three British icons - Margaret Thatcher, Elizabeth II and Winnie the Pooh on Friday, October 17.

An evening in the Ballroom brings York St John University professor, Dr James Cooper, to Grantham for Thatcher, Reagan, Gorbachev: Power, Politics, and the end of the Cold War on Wednesday, October 15.

Margaret Thatcher sign. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Tickets are available via www.guildhallartscentre.com or from the Guildhall Box Office.

Other ticketed events through the Guildhall Website include:

Walking Talks: The Thatcher Years - guided walks of Grantham - various dates in October

The Iron Lady: cinema screening at Kesteven and Grantham Girls School - October 13 and 16.

Grantham Museum exhibit. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

Living Over the Shop: Grantham Dramatic Society present a gossip's view of Margaret Thatcher at Christ Church, Finkin Street/Grantham Museum - October 15 and 18

Margaret Thatcher: Alternative Voices - Music and poetry at Grantham Museum - October 18

Unticketed events include:

Thatcher Postcard Exhibition: Union Street Gallery hosts a large and diverse collection covering various side of the story, political moments, and illustrated images - throughout October. Artists are being called on to get involved.

Margaret Thatcher display: Discover her early life, legacy, and local roots at Grantham Library, October 13-18

Grantham in the 1920s and 1930s - local history talk at Christ Church Finkin Street, October 14 at 4pm