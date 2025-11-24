A prolific thief has been banned from all bar three shops in Grantham after he admitted to a series of offences.

Macauley Johnson, 26, of Commercial Road, Grantham, has been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), a Drug Rehabilitation Order and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitted a string of crimes at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 21).

Macauley Johnson. Photo: Lincs Police

He pleaded guilty to:

*Common assault and criminal damage on October 17 at Lidl, Grantham

*Theft of food worth £341.08 from Lidl, Grantham, on October 17

*Theft of hooded tops to an unknown value from Boyes, Grantham, on October 28

*Theft of health and beauty products from Poundland, Grantham, on October 29

*Theft of beauty products and razors from Asda, Grantham, on November 10

*Theft of clothes and gift sets from TK Maxx, Grantham on November 15

*Theft of clothes from Next, Grantham, on November 20

Compensation was awarded to a value of £980.

Police have said that the terms of the CBO mean Johnson must not enter any retail premises in Grantham, within an area outlined in a map by the court. The only exceptions are Aldi in Trent Road, Iceland, in Sankt Augustin Way, and Boots Pharmacy in High Street.

The area covered by the map runs between the A1 to the west and the High Dyke to the east with boundaries including Great Gonerby and up to Belton to the north and Gorse Lane, South Parade and Somerby Hill to the south.

Going into any shops within that area would be a criminal offence.