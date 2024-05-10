Plans to build a food storage facility to accompany a £130 million cold storage centre could be approved next week.

Applicants Easton Properties Limited seek to build a food processing facility with a loading and service yard to work alongside the Magnavale development in Easton, near Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will discuss the plans in a meeting next Thursday (May 16).

The proposed site plan. Photo: SKDC

It would have a total footprint of 18,630 sqm, measuring 175m in length, 110m in width and a height of 22m.

The existing site would also repurpose a brownfield site where a former warehouse stood, but this was demolished as it was not fit for purpose.

If approved, the development could also create up to 200 jobs and would be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new Magnavale facility at Easton continues to progress.

The site would be to the south of the Magnavale site, which is ongoing construction and is expected to open in late 2024.

Magnavale’s new development, in the former McCain’s factory site, is set to be the highest facility of its kind in the UK.