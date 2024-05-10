Plans to build 250 new homes on land next to a Grantham army barracks are set to be approved next week.

The application from Bloor Homes seeks to develop land to the north of Somerby Hill and Bridge End Road, which is situated west of the Prince William of Gloucester Army Barracks.

It will be considered by South Kesteven District Council on Thursday (May 16).

Plans have been submitted for 250 new homes on land off Somerby Hill. Photo: Bloor Homes Ltd

The surrounding land has been earmarked for an urban extension of 3,500 to 4,000 homes. However, the closure of the barracks has been postponed until 2028.

The Bloor Homes proposal includes a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom properties, varying in type from maisonettes to detached houses.

Of the 250 homes, 75 (30 percent) will be designated as affordable housing, split among rented, shared ownership, and first homes.

The site plan for the development.

The proposal includes provisions for over 2.6 hectares of open space.

NHS Lincolnshire has requested £165,500 to expand capacity in the Grantham Primary Care Network to mitigate the development’s impact.

More than £800,000 has also been asked for to go towards highways improvements including the Gainsborough Corner and Harrowby Lane junction and the Somerby Hill and Bridge End Road cycleways.

The plans have not received objections from the majority of statutory consultees, although there have been objections from Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council and seven residents.

Concerns involve the impact on the local highway network, particularly exiting and entering the A52, the effectiveness of the drainage strategy, solar panel infrastructure, the need for open space, as well as worries about increasing anti-social behaviour and air pollution.

However, council officers have recommended approving the application, citing its substantial contribution to the council’s housing supply and affordable housing needs.

They assert the proposals feature an appropriate layout and provide high-quality housing.