Diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, 62-year-old Alistair Knott is defying his prognosis by taking on the ultimate endurance test: an Ironman triathlon.

Despite surgery and chemotherapy, Alistair’s cancer has spread and he has been given a life expectancy of between two and five years. Yet, the Hough on the Hill resident remains determined to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research.

Alistair was diagnosed with a tumour on his kidney in 2022, which saw half of his left kidney removed, and the tumour at the time was found to be benign.

Alistair at the wedding of his son Cameron to Ellie Ferguson, from Grantham, in June 2024. Photo: supplied.

However, following further symptoms in 2023, he was officially diagnosed with prostate cancer in December of that year.

Initially, he was told he had the “good type” of prostate cancer — one that was contained within the prostate and hadn’t spread - stage two.

However, after having surgery to remove his prostate last February, he discovered that he had the aggressive form of the disease, and that it had already spread to his pelvis, spine, and ribs - stage four.

Alistair shares the same grim prognosis as Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy, who battled prostate cancer.

He started hormone therapy in May and began chemotherapy in July, initially in Boston but then in Grantham.

He completed his chemotherapy in November and the accompanying steroids in January.

Alistair ringing the bell at the end of his chemotherapy with wife Sarah. Photo: supplied.

He is currently receiving only hormone therapy, with a zero prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

Given a prognosis of two to five years, Alistair is determined to make the most of the time he has left and live for at least 10 years.

"I have two very clear aims," Alistair said. "The first is to encourage men, particularly those in their 50s, to get a PSA test.

Alistair in training for his Ironman challenge. Photo: supplied.

“Prostate cancer has become the most common form of cancer in the UK, but there is still a lot of resistance from doctors to even give men this simple test."

He said he wanted prostate cancer tests to become as normalised as smear and breast cancer tests.

Alistair said his own experience underscores the importance of early detection.

While his initial treatment was successful, the cancer’s rapid progression highlights the need for more reliable screening.

"If the doctors say you don’t have any symptoms, just insist on the test," Alistair urges. "Early detection is key."

Alistair’s second goal is to inspire others facing adversity to pursue their own dreams and ambitions.

Despite his diagnosis, he remains determined to complete an Ironman triathlon — a gruelling test of endurance with a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run.

Alistair plans to complete his Ironman challenge locally in August 2025 and aims to finish in under 17 hours.

His plan is to swim at Activities Away in Ancaster, cycle a route to and from Grantham, and run from Grantham towards Ancaster and back.

"I’ve always had this dream of becoming an Ironman, and I’m not going to let my illness stop me," Alistair says.

"If I can inspire someone who’s feeling down or lost to get out and achieve something, even if it’s small, then I’ll have accomplished what I set out to do."

Alistair’s training regimen is intense, with the support of a team of coaches, nutritionists, and strength and conditioning experts from local organisations such as the Belvoir Tri Club and the Mere’s Leisure Centre.

He plans to complete the Ironman challenge locally, allowing his friends and fellow members of the Belvoir Tri Club to join him on parts of the journey.

"It’s become a lovely, local affair," Alistair says. "I’ve got so many people saying they’ll swim with me, cycle with me, or run with me. It’s a fitting way to cap off my triathlon career, surrounded by the people I’ve known and trained with for years."

As Alistair continues his preparations, he remains steadfast in his mission to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research.

Alistair’s YouTube channel, Prostate Cancer Ironman, documents his cancer journey, Ironman training, and fundraising efforts.

Fundraising has raised over £8,300, with a quiz night at the Brownlow Arms raising £4,700 — three times the target — and his JustGiving page surpassing £3,600.

"This is about more than just me," Alistair says. "If I can save even one life by encouraging men to get tested, then it will all be worth it."

Alistair Knott retired at 60 and decided to focus on social work and charity.

He volunteered at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and worked at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham during the pandemic.

About 18 months ago, he qualified as a Samaritan in Grantham. He finds the work fulfilling and enjoys being a listening ear for people who are struggling.

He notes many people have ambitions but lack the motivation to achieve them.

"It’s not self-adulation," Alistair said, explaining his motivation. "If I can save lives from prostate cancer... that’s what I’m trying to do here.

"If I can do my bit to highlight to other men that early diagnosis of prostate cancer is eminently curable... if I can encourage other people to go and get your PSA test early and insist on it getting one if you’re in your 50s particularly, then I’ll be pleased that I’ve helped in that way."