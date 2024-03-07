An 11-year-old swimming prodigy with more than 40 medals to her name is seeking sponsorship to propel her towards her dream of representing her country in the Olympics.

With an impressive track record in various swimming events, Corby Glen’s Lily-May Clark has captured hearts in her community with exceptional talent and unwavering determination to reach the Olympic stage.

A member of the Melton Mowbray Swimming Club since July 2021, Lily-May currently ranks in the top 10 in England for her age group across six different strokes, including freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke.

Lily-May Clark in the pool. | Image: Submitted

Her achievements include over 40 medals in various competitions, showcasing her dedication and skill in the sport.

On Friday, Lily-May was one of a select elite few accepted into the Priory Ruskin secondary school following a sports aptitude test.

However, the financial strain of pursuing competitive swimming places a burden on Lily-May's family.

Lily-May on the winners podium. | Image: Submitted

Becki Yates, Lily-May's mother, expressed the importance of sponsorship in providing her daughter with the opportunities she deserves.

“It just opens up more doors for her to be honest with you because at the moment it's just my income that we rely on and there's so much more that she wants to do,” she said.

"Just that little bit of extra support, which just means that those doors will open and she could follow a little bit more of what she was aiming to do.

"Any support via one small donation or you know, the monthly or just an annual anything would just be incredibly appreciated."

Lily-May’s ultimate goal would be to compete in the Olympics – following in the footsteps of Grantham swimmer Freya Colbert, who has achieved success on the national stage and represented Britain at the Commonwealth Games.

Lily-May with some of her achievements. | Image: Submitted

“She met Freya a couple of years back when she went to competition at the Grantham Meres and meeting her and getting her autograph was just a massive inspiration," said Becki.

"She realised that it doesn't have to be people from the big cities that can make it to the national events, it can be people from Grantham because Freya has done it, and she's obviously doing really well at the minute."

"We're just incredibly proud… she's got her sights set on a goal and nothing's standing in her way and no matter how tough the competitions are getting as she's progressing that just gives her more drive to do better.”

With upcoming events in Nuneaton and Sheffield, including her first level 1 meet, Lily-May is poised to continue her journey towards excellence in swimming.

With the support of sponsors and her community, Lily-May Clark is determined to make her mark in the world of swimming and beyond.

Lily-May has previously shown her own compassionate side. Last October using her passion for swimming to raise over £600 for Cancer Research. Now she’s hoping others will do the same for her.

For sponsorship inquiries or to support Lily-May Clark's journey, please contact Becki Yates at 07702126285 or email her at Rebecca.yates88@hotmail.co.uk

Have you got a story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk