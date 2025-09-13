A father has raised more than £1,100 for charity after completing the Great North Run in memory of his stepdaughter.

Grantham’s Jack Swift finished the half marathon in 2 hours and 26 minutes on Sunday, September 7, despite challenging windy conditions and long climbs along the Newcastle to South Shields route.

He described the atmosphere as “incredibly noisy” with cheer stations, live music and thousands of supporters lining the course.

Jack Swift’s Great North Run journey ends with pride. Photo: Facebook/Evelyn's Butterfly Effect

“I feel quite proud to achieve this,” said Jack.

“It’s one of the iconic races. I was a little bit slower than I wanted if I’m being totally honest, but I finished and that was the main goal.”

Jack took on the 13.1-mile race in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity that works to prevent suicide.

Jack is met by son William at the eight mile mark. Photo: Facebook/Evelyn's Butterfly Effect

He ran in memory of his and his wife Jenni’s daughter, Evelyn Gibson, who died in 2022 aged 15 after struggling with her mental health.

Supporters rallied behind his fundraising page, pushing donations to an “amazing” £1,145 — far exceeding his original £350 goal.

Jack’s family, including his son William, also cheered him on at the eight-mile mark, giving him a crucial boost during the toughest stretch of the race.

Son William supports runners from the sideline. Photo: Facebook/Evelyn's Butterfly Effect

“It was really nice, they were at the CALM cheer station at the point it sort of really started to get tough so it was really good to see them to give me a bit of a boost,” he said.

“William did really well too, he got a bit anxious because of the large crowds but grew in confidence as the day went on.”

Among the mementos Jack collected was a medal that has drawn national headlines.

Organisers mistakenly engraved the wrong river on this year’s design, prompting some runners to list them online as rare collectables.

While some were annoyed by the error, Jack said he found it “quite funny” and considered it a unique piece of history.

Reflecting on the experience, Jack said he felt “proud” of his achievement but was unsure whether he would return to the event.

However, he plans to keep running for the mental health benefits, describing training as a way to keep him motivated and active.

Jack will also continue his advocacy work when he carries the Baton of Hope during its Derbyshire leg this weekend, part of a national campaign promoting suicide prevention.