Pub staff have presented over £4,000 to charity after they hosted a drag show.

Pub-goers at The Reindeer Inn, in Grantham, put on their best glad rags on April 5 and raised £4,635.19 for St Barnabas Hospice.

The night was also in memory of former regular Dennis Key, who was cared for by the hospice.

Staff members with the cheque for St Barnabas Hospice.

The money has now been presented to the charity. Organiser Emma-Jayne Barlow said Dennis would have been “proud of his friends and family for raising the amount we did”.

She added: “I feel very proud to have raised the amount we did for such a great cause.

“I'd like to thank the anonymous donor that helped us get to the total we did.

Dennis Key, who the night was in memory of.

“They don't want to be named but they deserve a massive thank you. Also, a massive thank you to all the businesses that donated a prize to the raffle.”

The show, which has been deemed a “massive success”, saw 15 male regulars dress up for the occasion.

On the night, Dan Tilley was crowned Miss Reindeer 2024, with Bunt Jordan coming in a close second.

Fifteen male regulars put on their best glad rags for The Reindeer Inn drag show.

“The pub was absolutely packed, Lesley [the landlady] and the girls did an incredible job serving and keeping up with the amount of people we had.

“The atmosphere was buzzing the entire night, I've never seen so many people crying with laughter before.

“The drag queens were brilliant, extremely entertaining and very funny. I didn't envy the judges on the night having to pick a winner.

“I think Dennis would have loved the night and found it hilarious he had a great sense of humour.”