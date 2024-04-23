A town pub has been named as the best in town.

The Black Dog in Watergate, Grantham, has been named as the Best Pub in Grantham in the Quality Business Awards 2024.

Landlord Chris Knowles said the award is “fantastic” and a “massive achievement” since the pub’s relaunch in January.

The Black Dog in Grantham. Photo: Google

He added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that has supported us since the relaunch and look forward to the summer with the Euros.

“This has put The Black Dog back on the map.”

Chris Knowles, landlord of The Black Dog pub in Grantham.

The pub won the award as it received over 95% across four categories - including satisfaction, service, reputation and quality - by a panel of judges.

Yesterday (Monday, April 22), staff at The Black Dog were also made aware that the pub’s name featured on Taylor Swift’s new album, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Despite no sightings of Taylor in Grantham, Chris told LincsOnline she is “more than welcome to the pub for a drink!”