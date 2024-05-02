Home   Grantham   News   Article

Pub regular, 92, gifted with allotment items as thanks from staff at The Tollemache Inn in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 11:00, 02 May 2024

Pub staff have gifted a 92-year-old regular with items for his allotment as a thanks for his charity donations.

Tom Atter, a pub regular at The Tollemache Inn in Grantham, continually donates to the pub’s Young Lives vs Cancer charity box, including £92 on his 92nd birthday.

As a thank you, the staff give Tom used coffee grounds to help with his allotment.

The Tollemache Inn team leader Charlie Gray (right) with Tom Atter (left). Photo: Wetherspoons
Manager Gemma King said: “Tom is a lovely man.

“He was given the coffee grounds because at his allotments, he grows vegetables and other produce that people can help themselves to.

“It was really nice to give them to him and was a positive thing for us to do.”

