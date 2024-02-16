A pub given a 2-star hygiene rating has a new team in a bid to improve the grade.

Staff at The Gregory Arms in Harlaxton were told improvement was necessary after an inspection last month.

Since the inspection, a new team has joined and they hope to prove the pub has been turned around.

The Gregory Arms, in Harlaxton.

New general manager Stacey Furbear said: “We have a whole new kitchen team, including a new chef, and we are really hoping we can have another inspection.

“Since we have been in, we have completely gutted the place and have installed new equipment.

“I have faith that if we have another inspection the rating will change.”

Inspectors said there was improvement necessary in two areas - hygienic food handling and cleanliness and the condition of the facilities and building.