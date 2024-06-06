A town centre venue has thanked fire crews for their swift response to a "minor fire" in their kitchen today (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called out at 10.10am to the Klubhaus by the Bierkeller on High Street in Grantham.

The venue only opened three weeks ago.

Photo: Catherine Skippen

Crews from Grantham and Sleaford attended this fire, which was located in the kitchen of a bar and restaurant.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and ventilated the area.

A spokesperson for the venue said the fire was "promptly and efficiently dealt with by our staff, with the invaluable assistance of the Grantham fire brigade".

"We are grateful for their swift response and professionalism in handling the situation," they said.

Photo: Bradley Leather

"We are pleased to report that the kitchen is now back open for service, and this incident will not affect any bookings or visitors.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and staff remain our top priority, and we have taken all necessary measures to ensure a safe environment."

The High Street was closed while crews dealt with the fire, leaving the town centre congested for a short while.

Fire crews have blocked access along the High Street in Grantham.

There was heavy traffic along the road back to the junction with St Catherine’s Road and the A52, according to the AA.