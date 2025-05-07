A pub will host a 12-hour darts marathon to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organised by Toolstation Grantham’s Ant Wood, in partnership with Chloe Griffin, landlady at the King's Arms, the event will take place on Saturday, May 10, from 10am to 10pm, followed by a live music set from the band The Snogs.

Players can take on the full 12-hour challenge or join for a few hours by donation. Participants are encouraged to raise additional sponsorship, with all proceeds going to Macmillan.

The darts event will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Image: Supplied

“Normally, I do these events solo,” said Ant, who has worked for Toolstation for five years but has done numerous fundraising events in the past.

“But this time, I wanted to do something that the community can get involved in.”

The former Sleaford resident, now living in Grantham, added: “I’ve recently started playing in the darts league again, so I thought that was what we’d do. It would be a nice day—get some raffle tickets, play darts for 12 hours.”

Ant Wood with manager Fiona Smith, who will join him in the 12-hour darts marathon and was part of the 28-mile challenge in February that raised £757. Image: Supplied

“It’s good for the charity, good for the business, good for the town.”

“As a town, I love it. To be honest, it's really nice, and I just hope that we can give something to the community. It’s going to be well supported, and, more importantly, raise a lot of money for Macmillan. That’s the aim of the day.”

Landlady Chloe said the King's Arms always aimed to support local charities close to the community's heart.

“Macmillan is a vital charity which supports people affected by cancer, this affects so many people and many of our locals feel this charity is close to their hearts,” she said.

“Darts is very on trend at the moment and we have seen a huge rise in especially young people playing darts over the last couple of years which is why we chose this event. A darts marathon is a great way to get so many people involved.”

Popular local band The Snogs will play from 9.30pm, offering a lively evening of classic rock covers.

A raffle running alongside the event features prizes, including a gaming experience for six at Carousel in Lincoln, a Belton House family pass, a hamper from Morrisons, and tickets to Fantasy Island, Natureland in Skegness, and Savoy Cinema.

Tickets cost £1 a strip or £5 for six and are available at Toolstation Grantham, the King’s Arms, or directly from Ant.

The marathon follows a 28-mile walk completed by Ant and his team, including manager Fiona, in February, which raised £757.

Toolstation has supported Macmillan nationally for five years now, raising £3.5million.

Anyone wanting to donate or get involved can contact Ant directly or visit the event’s JustGiving page.

Macmillan Cancer Support provides physical, financial, and emotional help for the more than three million people currently living with cancer in the UK — a figure expected to rise to four million by 2030.