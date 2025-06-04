A 24-hour darts marathon is set to take over a pub at the weekend, raising funds for a community cycling project.

The event, organised by Kelly Dixon and friends, will take place at The Three Gables in Grantham from midday on Saturday, June 7, to midday on Sunday, June 8.

It will support the On Yer Bike project, run by Grantham’s Sandra Mullen.

There were 62 entries at last year’s event which raised more than £1,650. Image: Supplied

Sixteen players – eight men and eight women – will take turns at the oche throughout the day and night.

Members of the public are invited to join in by challenging the players for a donation.

“It will be a great day, with lots of fun memories made,” Kelly said, adding that all funds raised will help Sandra rebuild her charity following a move of premises last year.

Last year’s winners Dave Crossland and Christine Mills and organiser Kelly Eaton. Image: Supplied

Domino’s Pizza will again provide food for players, while pub landlady Evonne and landlord Paul will keep the darts players fuelled through the night, with support from their newly launched burger van, Shed Loads, which holds a five-star food hygiene rating.

A raffle will also run throughout the event, with prizes including a donation from Fantasy Island.

Donations can be made via the group’s JustGiving page, which is raising money collectively for Kelly, Segor and Sue Dixon.

Last year’s event raised more than £1,650 for the Emerald Chemotherapy Suite.

An action shot of some of the players taking part in last year’s event. Image: Supplied

Kelly was inspired to organise the darts event last year after undergoing treatment for B Cell Lymphoma at Grantham and Boston hospitals, where she was deeply moved by the compassion and professionalism of the staff.

Following her diagnosis in August 2023 and intensive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, she was declared in remission by December that year and wanted to give back by raising funds for the Emerald Chemotherapy Suite.

A keen darts player since she was 19, Kelly saw the event as a way to unite the community while supporting a cause close to her and the community’s heart.