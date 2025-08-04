Residents are being invited to share personal memories of the 1980s as part of a new community video marking the centenary of Margaret Thatcher’s birth.

The Share Your Story project, led by the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham, will gather recollections, newspaper cuttings, photos and memorabilia from the public for a short film showing at the Guildhall foyer from Monday, October 13, to Saturday, October 18.

Organisers are seeking stories about Thatcher, 1980s politics or everyday life.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher pictured in 1983. Photo: Supplied

“This is a chance to be part of a community video sharing your memories of Margaret Thatcher – good or bad – and how she affected your life during her years as Prime Minister,” said Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council.

“The video will remember the life of Grantham’s most famous daughter, and no matter what your politics are, our discussions around the commemoration event are sure to provoke lively debate.”

The video is part of Thatcher Fest, a wider programme across Grantham.

Residents are invited to take a trip down memory lane and share stories, clippings and photos for centenary video. Photo: Supplied

Highlights include a live chat with former junior health minister Edwina Currie (October 14), Gyles Brandreth’s Quite A Centenary (October 17), and a Cold War lecture by historian Dr James Cooper (October 15).

Other events include walking tours, performances and poetry.

Unticketed events include a display on Thatcher’s early life at Grantham Library and a political postcard exhibition at Union Street Gallery.

Tickets available at the Guildhall or online at www.guildhallartscentre.com.

Email submissions by Monday, September 29, to jade.porter@southkesteven.gov.uk.