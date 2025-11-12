A council has launched an investigation into a fireworks night at a historic venue following public concerns.

The investigation follows complaints from guests about parking delays and other issues at Belvoir Castle’s bonfire night.

Lydia Rusling, director for place and prosperity at Melton Borough Council, said: "We are aware of public concerns raised in relation to the recent fireworks event at Belvoir Castle.

Fireworks light up the sky at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Belvoir Castle

“We are currently carrying out investigations and liaising with relevant partner organisations to assess the situation and ensure that public safety remains our highest priority."

Social media users threatened to contact trading standards after the castle refused refunds.

However, a spokesperson for trading standards confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that no complaints had been received.

Belvoir Castle has acknowledged complaints and said it will review the event, adding that it was “popular” and “enjoyed” by many visitors.

The venue said it would take feedback on board and “aim to respond fairly.”

The event prompted a surge of one-star reviews on TripAdvisor and Google.