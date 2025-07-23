A jewellery designer fears her business will not survive roadworks lasting for two months and is urging people to attend a public meeting tonight.

Elizabeth Hunt, a full-time silversmith jeweller at the Fulbeck Craft Centre, has shared her concerns over the closure of the major stretch of the A607 between Lincoln and Grantham, while the road is rebuilt.

The daytime road closures are due to start on Monday, August 4, and will affect Leadenham, Caythorpe and Carlton Scroop.

Fulbeck Craft Centre hosts monthly artisan markets and has a range of skilled makers on site.

Following Elizabeth’s concerns and talks with Lincolnshire County Council, a public meeting about the roadworks taking place overnight instead is to take place tonight (Wednesday, July 23) at 6pm at Carlton Scroop Village Hall.

The jeweller is appealing to members of the public to attend the meeting hosted by county councillor Kenneth Wayne Bamford and members of the highways team.

Elizabeth said: “We are going to be affected by this, and I am at the point that my business will not survive this.

“If the new cafe owner has a similar issue, neither will he.

“We've been told that the council decided it was cheaper to do it.

“What they have failed to take into account is the financial implications to any business along that stretch of road.”

According to Elizabeth, for the last two years, the county council has closed the roads near the craft centre for weeks during the summer. She says this has prevented a large number of customers from getting to the centre.

The craft centre calculated that a total of 25% of the summer business was lost due to the road closures.

Last year, Elizabeth had meetings with Lincolnshire County Council, which agreed works would only be conducted during the night period, but the craft centre has been made aware that the agreement was only in place until Easter this year.

She added: “Although it is obviously the craft centre, it is also the community access to public transport and emergency services.

“Last year, we can prove that we lost that much while the roadworks were on; this year, we are already being hit by the economic downturn.

“If people see signage that says road closed, even if it says business open as usual, a lot of people just don’t bother.

“I'm extremely stressed because apart from anything else, this was the same last year and the year before, we had no forewarning.

“I am very disappointed.”

Fulbeck Craft Centre renovation

The works at Leadenham are set to be daytime road closures from 8am to 5pm and take place between Sleaford Road and A607 Main Road.

At Carlton Scroop, from 8am to 5pm during school holidays and from 8.30am to 4.30pm during school term time affecting the A607, between Carlton Scroop and Honington Fork.

At Caythorpe, the closure exact times are yet to be confirmed but will be from Lincoln Road layby to just past Caythorpe Heath Lane.

When the roadworks were first announced on July 11, Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “The A607 in these areas is filled with cracks and potholes, so a decision has been made to fully rebuild the worst sections using over 8,000 tonnes of road-building materials, including aggregate and hot-rolled asphalt.

“In total, we’ll be rebuilding over two miles of road.”

All three locations will share the same diversion route, which will be via A607 Main Road / A607 Sleaford Road / A15 Sleaford Road / A15 / A153 Grantham Road / A607 Lincoln Road, and vice versa.

A decision on the roadworks will be made following tonight’s meeting.

Lincolnshire County Council has been approached for a comment.