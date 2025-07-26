A public consultation has backed the restoration of a derelict hospital site rather than leaving it to deteriorate.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) launched the consultation on the future of the old Grantham and District Hospital buildings between February and March.

The Manthorpe Road site has been called an eyesore due to its poor condition and disuse, with the trust considering options including selling it.

The old Grantham hospital site in Manthorpe Road.

The consultation attracted more than 680 participants through surveys, emails, public meetings and social media.

More than 300 people also offered to stay involved in shaping the site’s future, with some providing strategic and practical support.

According to the newly published engagement report, 86% of survey respondents said they wanted to see the unused Victorian buildings kept and brought back into use, while 85% said they would support the reuse of original materials, such as Ancaster stone, even if full restoration proved unfeasible.

Suggestions for the site’s future use were dominated by calls for healthcare-related services.

These included proposals for clinical services such as a GP surgery or step-down care, as well as non-clinical facilities like a health and wellbeing hub, a 24-hour pharmacy, or training and education suites.

Respondents cited the buildings’ heritage and rising demand for town healthcare as key reasons.

Calls for a community hub were also popular, with ideas for meeting spaces, support groups and a volunteer-run café to aid mental wellbeing.

Respondents noted that any repurposing should reflect the buildings’ legacy and architectural value, and that it could serve both practical and social needs for residents and visitors.

Some raised concerns about renovation costs and the trust’s long-term neglect.

Some feared this had caused the dereliction and limited preservation options.

Few supported using the site for business, housing or parking, with many feeling these would not benefit the wider community or respect the buildings’ past.

District and town councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind), who has long campaigned for health improvements in Grantham, welcomed the report, noting: “It is encouraging to see our views appear to have been captured and are being considered.”

However, she said she had further questions around funding from housebuilders and how they could be applied to the site.

While the trust has yet to secure funding, the next steps will include narrowing down three or four feasible use options, exploring funding routes—including charitable grants—and appointing architects through NHS capital design funds.

ULHT plans to share proposals by the end of 2025.

“Maintaining the status quo is not desired,” the report states. “There is a clear desire for ongoing engagement, with assurances needed that any decisions made will reflect community input.”