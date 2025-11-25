A regional public speaking network will visit town this week for an evening designed to help people build confidence and learn new skills.

The Royal Windsor Care Home on Harlaxton Road, in Grantham, will host Newark and Lincoln Speakers Clubs on Thursday (November 27) for what organisers believe is the first event of its kind in the town.

The session begins at 7pm, with arrival encouraged from 6.45pm, and includes free tea, coffee and cake.

New Grantham speakers night promises confidence, cake and community. Photo: istock

The programme features two prepared speeches lasting 6-8 minutes, instant speaking challenges known as “topics,” and structured evaluations designed to help speakers progress.

Martin Cox, the North Midlands Area president, says the clubs want to offer a warm and welcoming environment where people can gradually improve their speaking abilities.

He hopes the evening will attract residents, their families and the wider community.

The clubs also plan to give tips on speaking techniques and information about the Association of Speakers Clubs.

Martin says the organisation works on a not-for-profit basis and welcomes anyone wanting to improve, whether for work, a wedding speech, school debating or personal development.

Members follow assignments from the national Speakers Guide and can earn internationally recognised awards accredited by the CPD Certification Service and the Victoria School of Music in London.

Speakers Clubs run more than 100 meetings across the UK, with nine monthly gatherings in the North Midlands including Newark, Lincoln, Bingham, Loughborough, Nottingham and Derby, as well as an online option.

If the Grantham evening proves successful, organisers hope to make it a regular feature next year.