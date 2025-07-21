Water supply issues are hitting parts of a town centre and nearby villages this afternoon.

Anglian Water confirmed that some homes in parts of Grantham and Fulbeck Heath up to Westborough and Foston may have very low pressure or no water at all while engineers work to fix one of its pumps.

The issue, which began earlier today, is being blamed on a malfunction in the pumping system responsible for moving water around the network.

Parts of Grantham and Fulbeck Heath hit by water supply disruption today. Image: Anglian Water

Crews aim to restore service by 6pm, but Anglian Water said it will update residents if anything changes.

“We’re really sorry,” the company said in a statement online.

“This is being caused by a problem with one of our pumps that push water around the network.

We’re aiming to have everything fixed by 6.00pm... Thanks for your patience.”

Customers in affected areas are encouraged to register for Anglian Water’s Priority Services Register if they require additional support.

The service supports people with sight, hearing or mobility difficulties, as well as parents with babies under 12 months old.

Anyone experiencing issues can contact Anglian Water on 03457 145 145, or report problems online at any time.