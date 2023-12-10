A pupil’s bug hotel idea has become reality after she won a competition.

Grantham Preparatory School student Felicity Bew, 10, claimed first place in the Low Carbon Build a Bug Hotel competition, after entering at this year’s Heckington Show.

As a result of her win, her design was created and presented to her at school.

Felicity Bew (right) with her winning design.

Beverley Rodbard-Hedderwick, stakeholder manager at Low Carbon, said: "We had some amazing entries for our Build a Bug Hotel competition, and it is testament to how brilliant Felicity’s design was that she took the top spot.

“It was great to see the passion from each entry and the consideration for biodiversity, sustainability and the animals who will live inside.

Felicity's design.

“Each child who took part discovered the importance of protecting the wonderful insects that surround us as well as the power of renewable energy sources.”

Alongside Felicity, the two runners up were Charlie Pick, seven, and Olivia Rimmer, nine, who are both from Cranwell Primary School.

Felicity's bug hotel.

They were both presented with Bouygues RESPECT award and a £50 gift voucher.

The competition was launched in July of this year in partnership between Low Carbon and engineering group Bouygues.