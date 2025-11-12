Young Scouts and pupils have paid tribute to wartime heroes.

Staff and pupils at West Grantham CE Primary Academy marked Remembrance Day with a special assembly on November 11.

The ceremony coincided with the two minutes’ silence observed globally at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Pupils and staff at West Grantham school mark Remembrance Day with ceremony. Back row, from left: teaching assistant Laura Cunnington, Year Six pupils Molly Gliddon and Zuzanna Chicala. Front row, from left: Year Three students Theo Warrington and Henry Cunnington. Photo: Supplied

Children were invited to wear their Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Squirrels uniforms, while Year 3/4 teacher Charley Walledge, a serving Army member, attended in uniform with her medals.

Headteacher Natalie Smyth said: "While it is a solemn event, we recognise the importance of ensuring future generations remember all those who have fought, and continue to fight, for the freedoms we have in our country.

“We were so pleased to see our children wear their Beavers and Scouts uniforms with such pride.”

Pupils decorated a foyer arch with handmade poppies and wreaths and raised funds for the Royal British Legion by donating for paper poppies and wristbands during breaktimes.