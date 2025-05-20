Pupils at a village primary school have buried a time capsule to preserve memories for future generations.

The time capsule, now buried on Bingham Primary School grounds, near Grantham, contains letters, drawings and memorabilia reflecting the children’s experiences and dreams.

The initiative, thanks to a donation from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, encouraged pupils to think about their lives today and how things might change in the years ahead.

Sara Park, headteacher at Bingham Primary School, with Raheem May-Thompson, marketing manager at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, and the pupils who buried the capsule. Photo: Supplied

Headteacher Sara Park said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for donating the time capsule and helping our pupils take part in such a unique and exciting project.

“It has encouraged them to reflect on their lives, their hopes for the future, and the changes that may come over time.

“We hope that when the capsule is opened years from now, it will provide a fascinating glimpse into school life at Bingham Primary School.”

Raheem May-Thompson, marketing manager for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, joined the pupils at the burial site.

Steven Clarke, the firm’s sales and marketing director, added: “It’s wonderful to think that one day, future students and teachers will uncover these memories and learn about life today.”

