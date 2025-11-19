Nearly £2,000 has been raised by pupils spreading kindness at their village school.

Claypole CofE Primary School’s Pupil Parliament aka 'ChangeMakers' have challenged the whole school to complete 25 acts of kindness over Children in Need week, with each class given four acts of kindness to complete across the week

These included complimenting others; taking turns; really listening to someone; and leaving positive notes around school, and some of the children even conducted tours of the school for prospective parents.

Claypole Primary School's Pupil Parliament. Photo: Claypole school

The final act of kindness saw the whole school taking part in a sponsored 'RunPudsey' relay race on Friday, where all pupil and staff ran one mile.

“The whole week was a huge success,” said head Martyn Wells, “It's been a wonderful initiative led by the children to promote kindness and generosity through acts of service and through sponsorship for the 'RunPudsey' relay.”

The current total raised by Claypole school for Children in Need stands at £1,985, and a member of the PTFA has now topped the donation up to an even £2,000.

“While we had a focus on deliberately spreading acts of kindness across school during the week of 'Children In Need,' what was particularly heart-warming was when the children did something and then would say "Oh, that was an act of kindness!"‘ Mr Wells added.

“That the act of kindness came first because it was the right thing to do. We are still finding notes of affirmation randomly around school, I think we're going to be finding them for quite some time, but it will bring a smile to our faces when we find one.”