School children were treated to a Christmas-themed storytelling session in time for the end of term.

Professional storyteller Mark Fraser spent an hour with Year 3 and 4 classes at Corby Glen Community Primary School where he performed an interactive rendition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Caroline Broomhead, teacher at Corby Glen Primary School, said: “Welcoming Mark Fraser to our classroom was such a treat for the children.

Storyteller Mark Fraser with pupils from Corby Glen Primary School.

“They were so excited by his storytelling and loved his puppets and props, which brought A Christmas Carol to life.

“At Corby Glen Community Primary School, we recognise how important storytelling is to children’s love of literature and we are so grateful for this wonderful opportunity.”

Storyteller Mark said: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful festive stories with the pupils at Corby Glen Community Primary School.

“It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling. It’s brilliant to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."

The school was selected to receive this festive storytelling workshop due to its proximity to David Wilson Homes’ Pastures Place development in Corby Glen.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “By collaborating with storytellers like Mark, we aim to inspire children and encourage their creativity.”