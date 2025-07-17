School pupils teamed up with one of the most prestigious organisations in the world to find their creative sides.

Orston Primary School pupils across the whole school joined in a Create Day, founded by the Royal Ballet & Opera, which is a celebration of children's rights, creativity, movement, and music.

Assistant headteacher Owen Marriot and Lisa Rains, EYFS Teaching Assistant and Forest School Lead, joined forces to organise Orston’s contribution, which saw the whole school come together in a six week programme to learn a special song and dance routine, which was performed virtually in tandem with all other schools across the country celebrating Create Day.

Pupils with freelance artist for Royal Ballet and Opera, Jo Petch. Photo: Dave Dawson/Newark Advertiser

Colouring a HOPE rainbow L-R Neave Newbold, Bolly Hogg, Molly Baxter, Ava Erhayiem. Photo: Dave Dawson/Newark Advertiser

Then on Create Day on July 8, a representative from the Royal Ballet come into school to work with the children, and one activity in particular saw the children trying to spell out the word ‘hope’ with their bodies.

The Royal Ballet had also written a special song for Create Day, which saw all the participating schools asked to submit a lyric to be included in the song, and Orston school was chosen to have their line ‘in a world of pure imagination’ used in the song.

As part of the event, the children were also asked to create a ‘Box of Hope’ where they included their hopes for the future and for the world, such as their career aspirations, hopes for a better environment, and saving the whales.

Whole school performance. Photo: Dave Dawson/Newark Advertiser

Spelling out 'Hope' L-R Martha Crosby, Ava Erhayiem, Lauren Cockayne, Caitlin Hallam, Martha Billinghurst, Ines Hoye. Photo: Dave Dawson/Newark Advertiser

Lisa Rains said that it was an amazing experience for the children:

“They had a fantastic day and it was huge for us to have our line included in the song.”